COLORADO SPRINGS— Monse’s Pupuseria is bringing Salvadorian food to Southern Colorado.

The family-style restaurant offers a 100% gluten-free menu with several vegan options available too.

One of their most popular dishes is their hand-made pupusas; a thick, hand-rolled maize tortilla.

They are located at 115 S. 25th Street Colorado Springs, Colo.

Click here to follow them on Facebook.