Old Colorado City half-block closed for expanded outdoor dining

Crews set up an outdoor dining area on 25th Street in Old Colorado City Thursday morning. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of 25th Street in Old Colorado City will be closed to cars through March to accommodate extended outdoor dining for two restaurants on that block.

The street will be closed between Colorado and Pikes Peak avenues. The closure will allow for expanded outdoor dining at Mother Muff’s and at Vino Colorado Winery and the Sweet Elephant.

Patrons should contact the restaurants for hours of operation and other specifics. Guests must check in and be seated by the restaurant host.

“The wintertime pilot program, led by the Old Colorado City Partnership, is an OCC-wide initiative to support all OCC businesses, highlight restaurants with outdoor dining options, and encourage the community to bundle up for small business,” the city said in a statement.

The outdoor dining area was set up Thursday morning, and is expected to be in place through the end of March.

Detour signs will be in place to direct through traffic around the closure. All parking lots and alleyways on 25th Street will remain accessible.

The city said they will evaluate the program to determine the impact and decide whether it should be expanded to additional streets.

The city said they and OCC Partnership were recently awarded a $26,448 CDOT “Revitalizing Main Streets” grant. That money is being used to buy tables, bicycle racks, tents, outdoor heating, and placemaking elements for expanded outdoor dining, according to the city.

In-kind donations include barricades from the Colorado Springs Public Works Operations and Maintenance Division, and work by OCC Partnership volunteers to set up and oversee the on-street dining area.