(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, Dec. 17, colorful characters including Santa, Olaf, and the Grinch will be strolling through Downtown Colorado Springs to visit with shoppers and take photos, and U.S. Olympic figure skaters will be hosting Skatefest at Skate in the Park.

The Downtown Partnership said in a press release that the events are meant to offer a bit of extra holiday cheer the last full weekend before Christmas.

From 10 a.m. – noon, Learn to Skate Skatefest with U.S. Figure Skating will be held at the ice rink at Acacia Park, with free skating lessons for all ages. The City said pre-registration for Skatefest is filled, but limited walk-up spots will be accepted if available.

Click here to learn more about the fun events scheduled at Skate in the Park.

Then, starting at 11 a.m., characters will gather at the Acacia Park playground, before embarking on a stroll along sidewalks of North Tejon Street and East Bijou Street. Head Downtown to meet Olaf, Elsa, the Grinch, Buddy the Elf, and the big man himself, Santa!

There will also be a free hot beverage booth at the southwest corner of Tejon St. and Platte Avenue, sponsored by Underline.