Amy Martin is an Americana singer/songwriter originally from Harrisonburg Virginia who moved to Denver in April of last year. Amy is releasing her upcoming studio album with Grammy Award Winning Producer, Chance McCoy, this summer with her first single, “Antebellum Town” releasing June 3rd on all streaming platforms.
