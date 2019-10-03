Officials provide update on Decker Fire

SALIDA, Colo. — Crews are working to get communications equipment, including radio and cell phone towers, back up and running after it was disabled by the Decker Fire.

Fire officials said the power line that serves communications equipment on Methodist Mountain was burned in the fire. They said some of the communications equipment is not functioning, while some of it is running on generators, which are likely to run out of gas.

Fire officials said they’ve reopened the road to the sites so workers can get the communications equipment back up and running.

The Decker Fire started from a lightning strike on September 8 in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness about nine miles south of Salida. It grew by more than 1,500 acres Tuesday night alone. As of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, it had burned about 3,746 acres.

A total of 259 people are fighting the fire, which is 5 percent contained.

The infrared aircraft was unable to fly Wednesday night due to mechanical issues, so no updated fire perimeter or acreage information was available Thursday. Fire crews said they do know the fire has grown several hundred acres.

Fire officials said there has been at least one structure damaged, but no other information about the damage was immediately available.

Evacuation orders remain in place for the following areas:

Methodist Mountain Estates, Boot Hill, Pinon Ridge Estates and subdivisions near Methodist Mountain estates, in the area from County Road 110 to County Road 104, including the residents above Tudor Rose on County Road 104.

Mountain Vista Village Trailer Park (formerly Paradise Acres).

Fawn Ridge Estates between Fawn Ridge and County Road 110, south of County Road 111. This includes Methodist Mountain Estates, Boot Hill, Pinon Ridge Estates, Fawn Ridge Subdivision and Mountain Vista Village.

County Road 104 East to County Road 101, including County Road 101 and Fremont County Road 49 (Bear Creek), and County Road 104 South of Hwy 50.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to evacuate to the Methodist Church on East 4th in Salida.

>> Follow the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook for the latest evacuation updates.