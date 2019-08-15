Officers cite 2 drivers for going 90+ on Powers during speeding enforcement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police have issued 1,974 citations during the first 10 months of a speed enforcement effort funded by the Colorado Department of Transportation, police announced Wednesday.

Two of the citations were written for people going over 90 miles per hour on Powers Boulevard, according to police. Police said on Tuesday, an officer was conducting speed enforcement in a 65-mile-per-hour zone on Powers Boulevard. The officer issued citations for speeds of 105 mph, 94 mph, and 89 mph, as well as several other violations in the mid-80s, according to police. Police did not specify where on Powers the officer was conducting the enforcement.

Police said that officer also clocked a motorcycle on radar at 147 mph. It’s not clear if the motorcyclist was cited or not.

The speed enforcement effort is called “Slow Down, Colorado Springs.” It’s funded by a grant from the Colorado Department of Transportation, and works in conjunction with CSPD’s existing traffic enforcement efforts.

During the first 10 months of the grant, from October 1 to the end of July, officers issued a total of 1,974 citations for 2,283 traffic violations, according to police.

A citation can have more than one violation on it, which is why there were more violations than citations.

