Officers arrest two people and recover stolen car in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Officers arrested two people and recovered a stolen car in Pueblo early Friday morning.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, around 1:50 a.m. Officer J. Brown was patrolling around the Val U Stay Inn & Suites located in the area of N. Hudson Avenue when he noticed a stolen vehicle occupied by two people parked in the parking lot.

Responding cover officers helped place both parties, 22-year-old Gabrielle Davis and 54-year-old Daniel Marquez into custody without incident.

They’ve been booked into Pueblo County Detention Center on 1st Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, and 1st Degree Criminal Trespass.

Marquez has 25 arrest incidents with the Pueblo Police Department to include but not limited to offenses of Aggravated Motor Vehicle, Theft, Assault, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Forgery, Criminal Impersonation, and DUI.