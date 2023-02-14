(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) has announced that the family of fallen Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra has requested a private funeral service, and FPD extended their appreciation for the community and the outpouring of support during this difficult time.

Officer Becerra fell nearly 40 feet from a bridge on Thursday, Feb. 2 during a pursuit of a stolen car that had been endangering the public, according to FPD. Officer Becerra was placed on life support on Feb. 10, and he passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11. A procession was held on Saturday night around 10 p.m., according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

FPD said due to the family’s request for privacy, the location and date of Officer Becerra’s service will not be made public. The family has also requested that no media be present at the funeral.

“We understand an entire community is grieving the loss of Officer Becerra,” said FPD Public Safety Information Officer Lisa Schneider in an email to media. “It is paramount that we as a department continue to honor him by respecting his family and their wishes. The community support has been overwhelming and we are thankful to continue to serve our citizens.”

A growing memorial stands outside the FPD station in Fountain for community members to pay their respects, with flowers and notes of support placed on an FPD patrol car parked outside the building.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Evening Anchor Taylor Bishop

The City of Fountain Government also shared their deep appreciation for the Colorado Patriot Guard Riders, who stood outside the memorial for several hours on Tuesday, Feb. 14 with American flags, in honor of Officer Becerra.

“Thank you Jim Balcerovich and crew for honoring Officer Becerra today,” the City said in a Facebook post. “We are overwhelmed with emotion as [the Patriot Guard Riders] honor Julian and his service to our country and the Fountain community.”

According to its website, the Patriot Guard Riders are a group of motorcycle enthusiasts and veterans, both of the military and first responders, whose mission is to honor the service and sacrifice of those who risk their lives in service to the American people.

Colorado Patriot Guard Riders stand outside the Fountain Police Department, 2/14/2023.

Courtesy: City of Fountain

Community members who would like to help support the Becerra family can make donations to the Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Fund, which will give 100% of the funds to Officer Becerra’s family, or donate to a verified GoFundMe organized by Officer Becerra’s brother-in-law.

In lieu of a public funeral service, community members can show their support by leaving flowers or notes at the memorial, or by donating to any of the fundraisers for Officer Becerra’s family.

Officer Julian Becerra. End of Watch: 2/11/2023