(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you’re looking to kick start your spooky season early, a celebration of all things bizarre is taking place at the Colorado Springs Event Center on Sept. 16 and 17.

The Oddity and Fear Fest will offer everything to intrigue and excite the eccentric, including strange and unusual art, steampunk, odd décor, morbid taxidermy, creepy dolls, psychics, the paranormal, and more.

In addition to curiosities and shopping, Johnny Hopeless will offer spine tingling music and comedy in multiple performances spanning all weekend.

Additional spooky programming:

“Christine” – the 1958 Plymouth Fury from the American horror film by Stephen King

Witchy Haunted House by Mystery of the 13 Souls Production

Barbie Zombie Costume contest Saturday between 2 – 4 p.m. with 98.1 KKFM

Beat Pix Photo booth

Check out details, along with discount admission coupons at OddityAndBizarreExpo.com.

The Oddity and Bizarre Expo will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Event Center, 3960 Palmer Park Boulevard. Adult tickets are $13 and kids 12 and under get in free.