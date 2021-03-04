Northern Colorado man reported missing, last traced to Colorado Springs

EATON, Colo. — A northern Colorado Springs man reported missing Sunday was in Colorado Springs a few days before he disappeared, according to the Eaton Police Department.

Police said Nathan Schwartz, 22, was confirmed to be in the Colorado Springs area on February 22. He last spoke to his family on February 24. They reported him missing on February 28, according to police.

Police said they found Schwartz’s car, a black Toyota Rav-4 with Colorado license plate number 050PQU, in Salida.

Schwartz is described as about 5 feet 9 inches tall and 150 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark grey zip-up hoodie, and brown leather shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Eaton Police Department at (970) 454-2212.