(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Overnight ramp closures on I-25 have been rescheduled for the first weekend in August, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The ongoing construction on I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue will require overnight ramp closures on Friday, August 4 beginning at 7 p.m. for restriping ramps.

The northbound I-25 on- and off-ramps at Colorado Highway 16 (mile 132) will be closed to allow crews to move safety devices and paint new lane striping to accommodate a shift in ramp traffic. Both lanes will reopen at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.

Detours will be in place:

Traffic exiting I-25 will continue north to exit 135, turn west onto South Academy Boulevard, re-enter I-25 southbound and travel to exit 132A or 132B.

Traffic entering I-25 will proceed west on Mesa Ridge Parkway – use southbound on-ramp, travel south to Exit 128, turn east onto Santa Fe Avenue, and re-enter I-25 northbound.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

Southbound I-25 right lane mobile closures, at various locations, are also scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while crews address safety devices and drainage items. Travelers should plan for minor delays.

Drivers can also anticipate mobile northbound and southbound I-25 closures overnight on Monday, July 31 beginning at 6 p.m. between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue to install speed limit signs and clean traffic devices. All lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

These closures are weather dependent and subject to change, CDOT said.