(PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 northbound is closed until further notice due to a multi-vehicle crash involving semi trucks, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP Troop 2D, which serves Pueblo, Huerfano, and Las Animas counties, posted about the crash on Twitter, along with a photo from the scene.

CSP said I-25 is expected to be closed for several hours due to this crash, as emergency crews work to clear the scene.

Courtesy: Colorado State Patrol

COTrip is showing ice and snow packed roadways along I-25 for most of Southern Colorado, from Colorado Springs to the New Mexico border.

CSP asked drivers to avoid the area if possible, and if you must travel, be patient and drive with caution.