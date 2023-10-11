UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/11/2023 4:21 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The northbound lanes of I-25 south of South Academy Boulevard will be closed for several hours while law enforcement investigates a person found unresponsive on the side of the interstate on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 11.

According to the Fountain Police Department (FPD), just before 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the El Paso County Communications Center began receiving reports of an altercation between two people on the northbound side of I-25 around mile marker 133, between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway.

Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the scene and found a person lying on the side of the road, unconscious and not breathing. Life-saving measures were performed but the person was not able to be resuscitated.

FPD said the interstate would be closed for several hours at Exit 132. FPD advised alternate routes for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Detectives with FPD responded and have taken over the investigation. If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact FPD at (719)-390-5555. To remain anonymous, contact the FPD tip line at 719-382-4200 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

ORIGINAL STORY: Northbound I-25 closed near Fort Carson

WEDNESDAY 10/11/2023 3:48 p.m.

Northbound lanes of I-25 are closed between Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy Boulevard.

According to COTrip, the interstate closed shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at mile point 134 due to a “medical emergency.”

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

A detour is in place, though alternate routes are strongly encouraged.