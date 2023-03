(COLORADO SPRINGS) — All lanes of I-25 northbound are closed at West Uintah Street due to a crash.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Communications Twitter account posted about the crash just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10.

CSPD asked drivers to avoid the area and drive carefully. Alternate routes northbound include Highway 24 to 31st Street or North Nevada Avenue.