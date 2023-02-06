UPDATE: MONDAY 2/6/2023 10:37 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD has confirmed the motorcycle crash that closed the northbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard at Meadowland Boulevard resulted in one fatality.

ORIGINAL STORY: Northbound Academy closed at Meadowland for crash

MONDAY 2/6/2023 10:12p.m.

All northbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard are closed at Meadowland Boulevard due to a crash involving a motorcycle.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Stetson Hills division said the Major Crash Team was responding.

CSPD could not confirm the condition of the motorcycle rider or any other drivers involved.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.