UPDATE: THURSDAY 6/22/2023 5:48 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A car turned in front of a Colorado Springs Police patrol car on Thursday, June 22 and caused a crash.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were responding to a call for service just before 3 p.m. and were heading north on North Nevada Avenue in the left lane.

CSPD said as officers approached the intersection of Nevada and Winters Drive, a driver heading southbound on Nevada made an unprotected left turn in front of the officers. The patrol car was unable to stop in time and crashed into the passenger side of the turning car.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Courtesy: FOX21 News Chief Photojournalist Mike Duran

Crash involving CSPD patrol cars closes North Nevada

UPDATE: THURSDAY 6/22/2023 5:01 p.m.

According to FOX21’s crew on scene, the crash that closed a stretch of North Nevada Avenue involved at least two patrol cars belonging to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

ORIGINAL STORY: North Nevada Avenue closed in both directions for crash

THURSDAY 6/22/2023 4:15 p.m.

North Nevada Avenue is closed in both directions north of Fillmore Street for a crash investigation.

Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) communications twitter account tweeted about the crash just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 22. CSPD said Nevada is closed from Mount View Lane, just south of Garden of the Gods Road, to Chambers Street, just north of Fillmore.

CSPD asked travelers in the area to use alternate routes.