North Cheyenne Cañon to close four days for maintenance operations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — North Cheyenne Cañon will be closed for four days in May so crews can conduct forestry and maintenance operations.

The park will be closed from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 12, 13, 19, and 20.

The city said the temporary closures will allow for critical forestry and maintenance operations, including the removal of 30 to 40 dead and hazardous trees along the road and parking areas. Crews will also be doing maintenance on ditches and culverts along Gold Camp Road.

The city said to safely conduct the work, it’s important for all vehicles, bicyclists, and hikers to heed the closures. The main gate will be closed and signs will be posted during the closures.