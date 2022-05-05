COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – North Cheyenne Cañon road will be back open June 1st after being closed for eight months during construction to replace three aging bridges.

The bridges are all on the main road that runs from the park’s entrance to the Helen Hunt Falls parking lot. Construction on the three new bridges is expected to be complete on May 31st.

North Cheyenne Cañon Park bridge project design map.

The old bridges were built in the early 1900’s. Up until this project, they were being held together partly with nuts and bolts.

“We go through and inspect all the bridges in the city on either a 2 or 4 year basis deepening on the traffic rate. We recognized that those bridges has some structural issues that were starting to emerge,” said Gayle Sturdivant, Colorado Springs City Engineer and Deputy Public Works Director.

“It was just time. They needed to be replaced so we could continue to get safe movement for park users, residents, and emergency services needed in the canyon,” said Sturdivant.

The bridges are wider than the original ones, making them safer for all cars and emergency crews who need to access North Cheyenne Cañon road.

“They are designed to carry modern truckloads, so for example if someone was getting propane or had to get construction materials delivered up there, they could safely make it up there. Along if a firetruck or some other emergency services needed to make it,” said Sturdivant.

During construction, crews used as much native rock as possible so the new bridges will have the same authentic look that’s always been in the canyon.