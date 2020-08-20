Watch live: NORAD, Northern Command, Space Command change-of-command ceremonies

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Three Colorado Springs-area military installations are hosting back-to-back change of command ceremonies Thursday.

NORAD, U.S. Northern Command, and U.S. Space Command are hosting ceremonies starting at 10 a.m. MT at Peterson Air Force Base. Watch live on this page.

In the first ceremony, Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck succeeds Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy as the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command. O’Shaughnessy is retiring from active duty after 34 years of military service.

Then, Army Gen. James H. Dickinson succeeds Space Force Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond as the commander of U.S. Space Command during ceremonies at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo., Aug. 20, 2020.

The ceremonies are expected to conclude by 12:30 p.m.