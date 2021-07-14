Nonprofit Safe Passage breaks ground on new Colorado Springs facility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Safe Passage, a children’s advocacy center that provides care for children who experience abuse and neglect, broke ground Tuesday on a new facility in Colorado Springs.

The collaborative center brings together key partner agencies to conduct child abuse investigations and provide abuse prevention services. The partner agencies include Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center, the Colorado Springs Police Department Child Crimes Unit, UCHealth, The Family Center, and Kidpower Colorado.

“This is really about the children,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vincent Niski said. “The children that are in need, that need resources to help them get through a very tough time in their lives. For us to be housed here with Safe Passage, with Kidpower, with the other organizations, is just a one-stop shop for everybody involved, which will be a benefit for everyone.”

Safe Passage plans to open the new center in October.