Nonprofit hopes to change attitude surrounding sexual violence through Denim Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Finding Our Voices is a Colorado Springs nonprofit that helps survivors of sexual assault through healing art.

“It can be as simple as making bread or crocheting but whatever you do that is activity with your hands and mind, will get that trauma to move out of your body,” said Finding Our Voices Founder, Joyce Aubrey.

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) says every 68 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. Aubrey says she endured sexual trauma of her own.

“As a successful retail merchant for 20 years, I began to have flashbacks of my childhood sexual abuse,” Aubrey said.

Writing helped Aubrey overcome adversity and even led her to write a book based on her recovery.

“I wrote every day for five years and I had more than 20 journals,” Aubrey told FOX21.

Aubrey founded Finding Our Voices as a way for survivors to safely recover through creativity by giving them access to paint, art, dance, and more.

“When we look back, I’m sure we have helped more than a thousand people,” Aubrey said.

Now, Aubrey hopes to help even more people through Denim Day, an event that will take place on July 29 outside the Pioneer Museum. Denim Day is an international celebration that started in the late 90’s after a woman was blamed for her rape because she was wearing skinny jeans at the time of her assault.

This year’s event will feature a denim fashion show that will take place near the El Paso County Courthouse.

“We are asking the courts, the justice system, and the public to support survivors and not offenders,” Aubrey explained.

The community is invited to stand in solidarity with survivors by wearing jeans and purchasing a ticket to support Finding our Voices.

Donations are also welcome.