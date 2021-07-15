Nonprofit group cares for Cripple Creek’s free-roaming donkeys

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The group that looks after the free-roaming donkeys that call Cripple Creek home needs your help.

Every year from mid-May to mid-October, these donkeys roam the streets of Cripple Creek. A group of volunteers called the Two Mile High Club takes care of the herd in their free time.

The herd is a living reminder of when the town was a gold mining boom town.

You can see the donkeys in person at Donkey Derby Days. The Two Mile High Club also accepts donations online at cripplecreekdonkeys.com.