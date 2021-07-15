Nonprofit group cares for Cripple Creek’s free-roaming donkeys

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cripple creek donkeys

cripple creek donkeys

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — The group that looks after the free-roaming donkeys that call Cripple Creek home needs your help.

Every year from mid-May to mid-October, these donkeys roam the streets of Cripple Creek. A group of volunteers called the Two Mile High Club takes care of the herd in their free time.

The herd is a living reminder of when the town was a gold mining boom town.

You can see the donkeys in person at Donkey Derby Days. The Two Mile High Club also accepts donations online at cripplecreekdonkeys.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local