Nominate a Colorado Springs family to receive a catered Thanksgiving meal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs car dealership is donating 10 Thanksgiving meals to deserving families, and they’re asking the community to nominate people in need.

The meals will be provided by Colorado Springs Dodge and Preferred Preowned North in partnership with Summit Catering. To nominate a family, email custommerrelations@coloradospringsdodge.com with the following information:

Nominee’s name, phone number, and email

Why this family deserves a free Thanksgiving meal

Winners will be chosen November 16.