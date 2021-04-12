Noise, smoke expected from training exercise at Colorado Springs Air Force bases

In this Thursday, May 10, 2018 photo, a crew bus leaves the the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station complex outside Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Dan Elliott)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People in the area of Peterson and Schriever Air Force bases and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station should expect loud noises and smoke from training exercises this week.

The three bases will be participating in an exercise Tuesday through Thursday. This is the first time all three bases will exercise together as part of the Peterson-Schriever Garrision.

The exercise is intended to ensure forces have and use the proper techniques, tactics and procedures as they protect the missions of the installations and the on-base communities, according to a news release.

Exercise scenarios will impact each base on different days. Residents near the installations may hear simulated gunshots and loud booms and sirens, and may see smoke.

People traveling onto and off base may also experience temporary gate closures and blocked roads.