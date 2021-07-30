Noise, smoke expected from training at Colorado Springs Space Force bases starting Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People in the area of Peterson and Schriever Space Force Bases and Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station should be prepared for noise and smoke from the installations during a training exercise starting Monday.

The exercise starts Monday and runs through Thursday. Exercise scenarios will impact each base on different days.

People near the installations may hear simulated gunshots and loud booms and sirens, or see smoke. People traveling on and off base may also experience temporary gate closures and possibly blocked segments of roads on the base.