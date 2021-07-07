Noise, dust expected from training at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. — People in the area of Fort Carson should expect increased noise and dust over the next few weeks as soldiers from the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team conduct training.

The Mountain Post said there will be increased dust and noise from large-caliber munitions, including in the evenings and throughout the night. The training is scheduled to last through July 20.

“The training is necessary to train and certify Soldiers on combat platforms as part of a progressive training strategy to prepare for any potential mission they may be called upon to support around the globe,” Fort Carson said.