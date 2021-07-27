Noise, dust expected from training at Fort Carson through September 3

FORT CARSON, Colo. — People in the area of Fort Carson should expect increased noise and dust over the next few weeks as soldiers from multiple units conduct training.

The training will include artillery, mortar and flight operations on Fort Carson training ranges. It began Tuesday and is expected to last through September 3. Increased noise and dust should be expected, including in the evenings and throughout the night.

Fort Carson said the training is to prepare the units for any potential missions they may be called upon to support around the globe.