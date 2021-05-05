Noise, dust expected from live-fire training at Fort Carson

FORT CARSON, Colo. — People in the area of Fort Carson should expect increased noise and dust from large-caliber live-fire training over the next few weeks.

Fort Carson said the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, began conducting large-caliber live-fire training Wednesday. The training will continue until May 20.

Increased noise and dust should be expected, including in the evenings and at night.

“Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities,” the Mountain Post said in a statement. “We will continue to listen to our community and work through any noise issues that may arise. We strive to balance our training requirements with respecting our neighboring communities.”