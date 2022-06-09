COLORADO SPRINGS — The next time you visit Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, you may catch sight of its newest addition – a month-old Rocky Mountain goat kid – hopping around on the rocks.

Director of Development Kelley Parker said it’s been incredible to see this baby and her mom, Lena, bond.

“She already joined the full herd of our five goats and she seems to be doing great!” Parker said.

And that’s only part of the excitement at CMZ right now.

“Our annual Zoo Ball Silent Auction will start soon,” Parker said. It’s the zoo’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“Not many people know the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo – just named third best zoo in North America – doesn’t receive any tax support.” she said.

The zoo, a nonprofit, depends on events like the Zoo Ball to continue doing the great work it does.

Learn more information in the video on this page or online here.