No injuries reported after small plane lands in Peyton backyard

No one was injured when a small plane landed in a Peyton backyard Tuesday morning. / Sarah Hempelmann – FOX21 News

PEYTON, Colo. — No one was injured when a small plane made an emergency landing in a backyard east of Colorado Springs Tuesday, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 8:45 a.m. on McCandlish Road, which is in the area of Garrett Road and Curtis Road. Deputies said the pilot was the only person on board, and did not require medical attention.

The plane landed in a backyard and damaged some fences, according to deputies.

A law enforcement officer on the scene said the plane lost power. Investigators are working to determine the cause.