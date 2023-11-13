(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Nighttime lane closures will be in effect on North Powers Boulevard starting Tuesday evening, Nov. 14 for crack sealing work, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The work will occur between Dublin Boulevard and Woodmen Road, and drivers can expect one-lane alternating traffic on both southbound and northbound Powers. Operations will take place Nov. 14 – 16 and Nov. 19 – 20.

Work hours will range from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

CDOT asked drivers who must travel during work hours to plan for slight delays, and allow extra time to get to your destination. Signs and cones will guide drivers through the lane closures, and CDOT reminds everyone to slow down and use caution when approaching the work zone.