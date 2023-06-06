(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Nighttime closures of southbound I-25 and South Academy Boulevard in both directions will be in effect starting Tuesday evening, June 6.

The closures are part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project (MAMSIP) bridge reconstruction project, and will be in effect so crews can install 10 new bridge girders and other materials.

Southbound I-25 over South Academy and the east and westbound lanes of South Academy under I-25 will be closed overnight.

The following closures will be in effect:

Full closure of eastbound South Academy Boulevard — 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. nightly, beginning Tuesday evening and ending Friday morning.

— 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. nightly, beginning Tuesday evening and ending Friday morning. Full closure of westbound South Academy Boulevard — 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, beginning Tuesday evening and ending Thursday morning.

— 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, beginning Tuesday evening and ending Thursday morning. Full closure on southbound I-25 — 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, beginning Tuesday evening and ending Thursday morning.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

Detours will be in place: