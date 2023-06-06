(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Nighttime closures of southbound I-25 and South Academy Boulevard in both directions will be in effect starting Tuesday evening, June 6.
The closures are part of the Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project (MAMSIP) bridge reconstruction project, and will be in effect so crews can install 10 new bridge girders and other materials.
Southbound I-25 over South Academy and the east and westbound lanes of South Academy under I-25 will be closed overnight.
The following closures will be in effect:
- Full closure of eastbound South Academy Boulevard — 7 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. nightly, beginning Tuesday evening and ending Friday morning.
- Full closure of westbound South Academy Boulevard — 6 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly, beginning Tuesday evening and ending Thursday morning.
- Full closure on southbound I-25 — 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, beginning Tuesday evening and ending Thursday morning.
Detours will be in place:
- Eastbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted south on I-25 to Colorado Highway 16/Mesa Ridge (exit 132A), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 north to South Academy Boulevard.
- Westbound South Academy Boulevard traffic will be diverted north on I-25 to Lake Avenue/South Circle Drive (exit 138), where they will turn around and re-enter I-25 south to South Academy Boulevard.
- Southbound I-25 traffic will take exit 135 off-ramp and re-enter the on-ramp to continue south.