(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Nightly lane and ramp closures are planned for southbound I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue the week of April 10.

Beginning Monday, April 10 through Thursday, April 13, there will be nightly closures of the southbound right lane from 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. near Mesa Ridge Parkway for installation of lighting and electrical utility work.

Also, from 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., the southbound I-25 on-ramp at South Academy Boulevard will be closed on Monday night, April 10, and the southbound off-ramp at Mesa Ridge Parkway will be closed Monday and Tuesday night, also for lighting installation.

Detours will be in place:

To enter southbound I-25 from S. Academy Blvd., traffic will travel west to the CanAm Hwy., turn south and continue to Mesa Ridge Pkwy., turn west and enter I-25 south.

To exit southbound I-25 to Mesa Ridge Pkwy., traffic will proceed south to Santa Fe Ave. (exit 128), turn around and travel north to exit 132.

Additionally, there will be a nightly northbound I-25 left lane closure between mile points 133-135 scheduled for Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow crews to shift barriers.

Traffic Impacts

Nighttime closures:

Mon., Apr. 10 through Thu., Apr. 13, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., southbound I-25 right lane closure at MP 132

Mon., Apr. 10, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., southbound I-25 on-ramp closure at MP 135

Mon., Apr. 10 and Tue., Apr. 11, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., southbound I-25 off-ramp closure at MP 132A

Mon., Apr. 10, Wed., Apr. 12, and Thu., Apr. 13, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., southbound I-25 off-ramp shoulder closure at MP 132B

Wed., Apr. 12 and Thu., Apr. 13, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., northbound I-25 left lane closure between MP 133-135