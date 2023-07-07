(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) will close the right lane of southbound I-25 overnight to repair damage caused by the recent heavy rainfall.

CDOT said erosion damage caused by the frequent rainfall along I-25 requires lane closures from Monday, July 10 – Thursday, July 13. The right lane of I-25 will be closed from 7 p.m. nightly to 6 a.m. from South Academy Boulevard to Santa Fe Avenue.

The right lane will also be closed on Friday, July 14 from 9 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Also, there will be various mobile closures on north- and southbound I-25 beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday night to apply new lane striping where needed. Striping work will be complete by 9 a.m. Saturday, July 15.

CDOT urged drivers to slow down in the cone zones, and watch for crews working if you must travel through the area.