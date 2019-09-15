NICU babies meet-up with their nurses and doctors months and even years after being discharged

COLORADO SPRINGS — Babies that were once in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) at the St. Francis medical center got the chance Saturday morning to meet the people who helped keep them alive.

“They are all miracles every single one of them. All babies are miracles,” Deb Keithley, a registered certified nurse at St. Francis said.

The once babies and their families were invited out for a NICU picnic. Dozens of families came out to the St. Francis walking track where face painting, bouncy castles, and other fun games were there to entertain.

“We were here several times a day for four and a half months, and now here we are, and here she is. She is a little miracle, and she loves Minnie Mouse,” Heidi Ring, mother to daughter Jordan Ring who was once in the NICU said.

Jordan was born three months early and only weighed 1.8 ounces. The Rings said they owe a lot to this hospital for making things as comfortable as possible while Jordan was staying there.

“I remember the first time I got to hold her my whole hand fit around her back,” Heidi said.

This is the 30th year St. Francis has put on this event.