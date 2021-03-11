Next phase of I-25 Gap Project includes County Line bridge reconstruction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new phase of the Interstate 25 Gap Project is ramping up, which means drivers should be aware of new delays between Monument and Castle Rock.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, crews are beginning work to replace the County Line Road bridge just north of Monument.

Drivers in the area should be on the lookout for lane closures overnight and on weekends. The on- and off-ramps to County Line Road will also be closed periodically over the next six weeks, and the entire overpass will be closed for about four days.

The bridge reconstruction is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Construction on the entire 18-mile Gap project is expected to be complete by November 2022.