Newly paved North Cheyenne Cañon parking lot reopens; road through park still closed weekdays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A newly-paved parking lot in North Cheyenne Cañon Park is now open, but the main road through the park remains closed to vehicles on weekdays while crews complete additional improvement projects.
On Tuesday afternoon, crews completed work on the “hub” parking lot uphill of Helen Hunt Falls. at the intersection of North Cheyenne Canyon Road, High Drive and Gold Camp Road. The newly-paved parking lot now has 92 designated spaces, along with a concrete curb and gutter.
The lot is accessible to vehicles from Gold Camp Road, which has reopened after crews removed a boulder that fell there in April.
North Cheyenne Cañon Road, the main road through the park, remains closed to vehicles Monday through Friday. The road is closed on weekdays from the Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center to Helen Hunt Falls. Trails remain open to non-motorized recreational use. The road is open on weekends.
The North Cheyenne Cañon Road weekday closure is expected to last until June 18. Crews are working on multiple projects during the closure:
- Americans with Disability Act (ADA) improvements at Helen Hunt Falls, including a new accessible plaza area between the building and waterfall, a new accessible ramp, and addition of accessible parking stalls.
- Parking improvements at the Bruin Inn Picnic Area that will help formalize the pull-off parking, add some stalls, and improve pedestrian flow crossing the street. There will be a connection to the Daniels Pass Trail here.
- The new Daniels Pass Trailhead will be completed, providing 12 designated parking spaces. Bridge abutments will also be installed in preparation for two new trail bridges on the Daniels Pass Trail, which are scheduled to be installed later this summer.
- The ADA-accessible parking stall and ramp at the restroom building in South Cañon will be repaired.