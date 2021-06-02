Newly paved North Cheyenne Cañon parking lot reopens; road through park still closed weekdays

The “hub” parking lot uphill from Helen Hunt Falls in North Cheyenne Cañon Park reopened Wednesday with 92 paved parking spaces. / Photo courtesy City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A newly-paved parking lot in North Cheyenne Cañon Park is now open, but the main road through the park remains closed to vehicles on weekdays while crews complete additional improvement projects.

On Tuesday afternoon, crews completed work on the “hub” parking lot uphill of Helen Hunt Falls. at the intersection of North Cheyenne Canyon Road, High Drive and Gold Camp Road. The newly-paved parking lot now has 92 designated spaces, along with a concrete curb and gutter.

The lot is accessible to vehicles from Gold Camp Road, which has reopened after crews removed a boulder that fell there in April.

North Cheyenne Cañon Road, the main road through the park, remains closed to vehicles Monday through Friday. The road is closed on weekdays from the Starsmore Visitor & Nature Center to Helen Hunt Falls. Trails remain open to non-motorized recreational use. The road is open on weekends.

The North Cheyenne Cañon Road weekday closure is expected to last until June 18. Crews are working on multiple projects during the closure: