Newest NASA astronaut class includes four with Colorado connections

A new class of astronauts will graduate basic training on Jan. 10, 2020. They will join the active astronaut corps, beginning careers in exploration that may take them to the International Space Station, on missions to the Moon under the Artemis program, or someday, Mars. The 2017 class includes (top row) Matthew Dominick of NASA, Kayla Barron of NASA, Warren Hoburg of NASA, and Joshua Kutryk of CSA, (middle row) Bob Hines of NASA, Frank Rubio of NASA, Jennifer Sidey-Gibbons of CSA, Jasmin Moghbeli of NASA, and Jessica Watkins of NASA, (bottom row) Raja Chari of NASA, Jonny Kim of NASA, Zena Cardman of NASA, and Loral O’Hara of NASA Credits: NASA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The newest class of NASA astronauts includes four people with Colorado connections.

The astronaut candidates are the first to graduate under NASA’s Artemis program. The group includes 11 NASA candidates and two Canadian Space Agency candidates. The candidates were chosen in 2017 from a pool of more than 18,000 applicants, according to NASA.

The members of the 2017 NASA Astronaut Class are (from left) Josh Kutryk, Bob Hines, Warren Hoburg, Frank Rubio, Raja Chari, Matthew Dominick, Jasmin Moghbeli, Jessica Watkins, Jenny Sidey, Jonny Kim, Kayla Barron, Zena Cardman, and Loral O’ Hara. Photo Credit: NASA/Bill Stafford

Among the group are two people who call Colorado home. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Dominick was born and raised in Wheat Ridge.

NASA veteran Dr. Jessica Watkins was born in Maryland, but considers Lafayette her hometown.

One USAFA graduate is in the group. Air Force Lt. Col. Raja Chari graduated from the Academy in 1999 with bachelor’s degrees in astronautical engineering and engineering science.

Dr. Frank Rubio, an Army lieutenant colonel, served as a surgeon for the 3rd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson before joining NASA.

After completing more than two years of basic training, all 11 candidates will be eligible for spaceflight, including assignments to the International Space Station, Artemis missions to the moon, and, eventually, missions to Mars.

A graduation ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. MST Friday at Johnson Space Center in Houston. The ceremony will air live on NASA Television and on NASA’s website.