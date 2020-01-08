Newest NASA astronaut class includes four with Colorado connections

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The newest class of NASA astronauts includes four people with Colorado connections.
The astronaut candidates are the first to graduate under NASA’s Artemis program. The group includes 11 NASA candidates and two Canadian Space Agency candidates. The candidates were chosen in 2017 from a pool of more than 18,000 applicants, according to NASA.
Among the group are two people who call Colorado home. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Dominick was born and raised in Wheat Ridge.
NASA veteran Dr. Jessica Watkins was born in Maryland, but considers Lafayette her hometown.
One USAFA graduate is in the group. Air Force Lt. Col. Raja Chari graduated from the Academy in 1999 with bachelor’s degrees in astronautical engineering and engineering science.
Dr. Frank Rubio, an Army lieutenant colonel, served as a surgeon for the 3rd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson before joining NASA.
After completing more than two years of basic training, all 11 candidates will be eligible for spaceflight, including assignments to the International Space Station, Artemis missions to the moon, and, eventually, missions to Mars.
A graduation ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. MST Friday at Johnson Space Center in Houston. The ceremony will air live on NASA Television and on NASA’s website.