(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The fifth Whataburger location in Colorado Springs is set to open near Austin Bluffs Open Space on Wednesday, June 14.

The new location, at 2550 Montebello Square Drive West, is just off Montebello Drive and North Academy Boulevard, on the city’s northeast side. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and will be open 24/7, 364 days a year (closed Christmas Day).

“We are looking forward to our continued growth and serving up even more of Whataburger’s signature offerings to the Colorado Springs community,” said William Tamminga, owner of BurgerWorks Colorado. “Our fans here have shared overwhelming support and we invite them to visit us, meet our Family Members and experience their newest hometown restaurant.”

The Montebello location will bring 80 local jobs to the area, according to Whataburger.

The fourth location in the city opened on the west side, off Garden of the Gods Road, in May.

Two additional locations are in the works, to open in 2023: