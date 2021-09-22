New website helps navigate Pueblo’s resources for childcare & more

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Looking for childcare just got a bit easier in Pueblo. Pueblo County Childhood Resources is a webpage that launched in September, providing caregivers of children access to support and guidance.

Zak VanOoyen, clinic program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, explained, “The Pueblo County Childhood Resources webpage is a great ‘one stop shop’ containing an extensive list of resources that anyone can use, regardless of whether or not they are a parent, guardian, relative or community partner. Too often it is easy to get lost in websites trying to find the information you are looking for, and this webpage overcomes that by centralizing this important information into one place.”

The webpage contains a wealth of information for caring for children from birth to 18-years-old. The purpose is to help Pueblo’s next generation to grow in a healthy and safe environment.

“Listening to parents, the frustration was they didn’t know all of the different websites and navigate all the different agencies. Finding that information for those agencies could be challenging, so compiling it all into one location was the brainchild of communities that care,” Director of Children First Angela Shehorn said.

The webpage features:

An interactive map of all quality childcare facilities in Pueblo County

Steps to become a childcare home or center, or resources to support caregivers that may be licensed or not

Mental health consultation information

Vaccination information by age

Current services in Pueblo and credible information

“It offers easy links to get to the resources that parents need to make raising their children or caring for their children in their care much easier,” Shehorn added.

The information on the website is updated every month. The childhood resource webpage was created through a collaborative effort of community partners such as Communities That Care, Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, Children First, Health Solutions, Pueblo County Department of Human Services’ Child Care Unit, and many more as viewed by the information on the webpage.

“Launching the Pueblo County Childhood Resources page is a huge step in showcasing all the great work different agencies do to lift up our Pueblo families. There are a lot of helpful programs in Pueblo, and I hope this page will help families be able to access those programs more easily,” exclaimed Chelsea Hollowell, WIC program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.