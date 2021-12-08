New threats made against Chinook Trail Middle and Elementary schools; here’s what we know

COLORADO SPRINGS — Chinook Trail Middle and Elementary School leaders are informing parents of new threats being made online.

According to Principals Tom Andrews and Pat Schumaker, the new threats come only one day after school leaders were made aware of a potential threat made against Chinook Trail Middle School via social media.

Although that situation was deemed non-credible, Tuesday night, additional social media threats were made.

“Last night, we worked with Academy District 20 (ASD20) Security and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). All rumored threats are being investigated by CSPD.” PRINCIPALS TOM ANDREW AND PAT SCHUMAKER

At last report, the students connected to the threats have been identified and CSPD has deemed the threats as non-credible.

“We will work with the parents of those involved, CSPD, and utilize district policy to issue appropriate consequences,” Andrews and Schumaker wrote.

Although both schools will remain open on Wednesday, Dec. 8, Andrews and Schumaker told parents students may stay at home and that decision will be respected by school leaders.

Andrews and Schumaker ended their message to parents by urging them to contact the schools with any new information regarding the threats. In addition, students have been encouraged to not share threatening posts with other students. Instead, they are asked to share the information with a trusted adult.

At this time, the nature of the threats have not been made public. FOX21 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.