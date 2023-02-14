(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development Corporation (Chamber & EDC) has announced a launch event for a new system to help local entrepreneurs and event organizers navigate city processes.

The new “Permit Partner” system will help entrepreneurs and event organizers discern which permits, fees, licenses, and inspections apply to their business or special event.

“Permit Partner takes the confusion out of getting permits, filing for licenses, and getting inspections” said Mayor John Suthers. “The City and other local agencies have worked together to bring a simple, intuitive system to our local entrepreneurs.”

The launch event was originally set for Thursday, Feb. 16, but has been moved as of Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The event will now take place on Tuesday, March 7, in the UCCS Downtown classroom and lobby, 102 South Tejon Street, suite 105-A .

The event begins at 10 a.m. and runs for an hour. The City said the event is open to the public, and invites anyone interested in learning about this new system designed to help our local entrepreneurs grow to stop by.