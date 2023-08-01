(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new Sprouts Farmers Market will open on South Nevada Avenue and a grand opening will be held with free samples, giveaways, games, prizes, and more.

The new store will open on Friday, Aug. 4 at 1720 South Nevada Avenue, with a ribbon-cutting before the doors open at 7 a.m.

From Friday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Aug. 6 a variety of activities will celebrate the grand opening. A “pop-up party” out front of the store will give guests the chance to taste seasonal produce, play games, have their face painted, watch artists carve large produce and more. These activities will last all weekend long.

The first 200 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free ‘Goodness it’s Free’ reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples. Inside the store, shoppers can taste new products while they shop.

A special “guess the weight” contest of an oversized piece of produce will take place each day. On Sunday, dog lovers will be gifted dog treats from Bundle X Joy and kids will enjoy a reusable coloring tote activity.

Customers who text “SPRING” to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase over the grand opening weekend when they scan their app account barcode at checkout; up to two redemptions per Sprouts account per day. Additionally, shoppers will have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card up until midnight on Aug. 4 when they create a Sprouts account via the website.