(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs (COS) Airport has announced that Sun Country Airlines will begin nonstop seasonal service to Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) starting in June 2023 through the summer travel season.

The flights will run seasonally through Aug. 31, 2022, utilizing Boeing 737 aircraft with 183 seats. COS Airport said the service is now up for sale for those planning travel in the summer.

“We cannot express how excited we are that Sun Country Airlines has added COS to their network, providing nonstop, low-fare service to the ‘Land of Ten Thousand Lakes’,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for COS.

COS Airport said Sun Country’s nonstop service to MSP will operate two-times a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, and added that it is one of the largest unserved nonstop markets at COS.

Planned schedule for nonstop service to MSP:

Flight Departure Time Arrival Time Aircraft MSP-COS

Effective June 8, 2023 4:15 p.m. 5:18 p.m. B737-800 COS-MSP

Effective June 8, 2023 6:15 p.m. 9:03 p.m. B737-800

“We’re excited to welcome travelers from the Colorado Springs area to the Twin Cities via this new, nonstop route,” said Grant Whitney, Chief Revenue Officer at Sun Country.

“Minneapolis/St. Paul has lots of great attractions that cater to people of all ages and all interests – including Mall of America, world-class museums, lakes and parks, art galleries, incredible sports, music and entertainment venues, great restaurants, breweries and so much more,” said Whitney. “We can’t wait to showcase Minnesota culture and hospitality to guests who are eager to create lifelong memories and transformative experiences.”