PUBELO, Colo — Colorado Parks and Wildlife Rangers have reported the discovery of a body in Lake Pueblo Tuesday morning.

The rangers say after an all night search, the body was recovered near the spot where a boat capsized with 13 people aboard on Sunday evening.

CPW’s Marine Evidence Recovery Team said the body was located in 107 feet of water along the north shore of Lake Pueblo State Park.

“Our MERT team worked all night and around 5:45 a.m. we located a victim,” said Joe Stadterman, park manager at Lake Pueblo and MERT team member. “This is a tragic loss of life. And it underscores the importance of being extremely careful around the water.”

A woman was also killed during the holiday weekend crash. She’s been identified as 38-year-old Jessica Prindle of Pueblo West, per the Pueblo County Coroner. A scheduled autopsy will determine the official cause of her death.

A press conference will begin at 8 a.m.

This article will be updated.