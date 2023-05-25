(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Salvation Army celebrated the grand opening of the R.J. Montgomery Family Hope Center at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 25.

The new shelter is located at 709 South Sierra Madre Street, southeast of the I-25/Cimarron Street interchange. The Salvation Army said the new space will more than double its capacity to serve families and allows families to stay together in private cubicles.

Present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony was Mayor-elect Yemi Mobolade, along with numerous other partners and donors.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Anrea Vazquez

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Anrea Vazquez

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Anrea Vazquez

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Anrea Vazquez

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Anrea Vazquez

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Anrea Vazquez

“Our shelter opened up to full capacity just about ten days ago,” said Captain Doug Hanson, Coordinator with the Salvation Army. “Within eight days of opening up, our shelter was full and in fact we had to double up a few couple families in our family rooms. So the need is clear for families sheltering and really just highlights the work that was needed.”

The Salvation Army said the Family Hope Center will provide not just meals and a place to sleep, but address the issues surrounding family homelessness and provide support and guidance.