COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department has reported that, as part of its “Red Light Safety Camera Program,” two new red light cameras will go live in Colorado Springs on Monday.

One of the new cameras is located at Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road. The second is located at Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard.

According to CSPD, its goal for this program is to “protect drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red-light running.” They say it’s also part of their attempt to cut down on crashes in the city.

CSPD notes that the drivers who are caught running red lights in the aforementioned intersections will receive warnings for a period of 30 days. Following that, violators caught by camera will receive $75 fines.

There are several other red light cameras at intersections across the city. Here is a list of where those cameras are located:



– East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road

– Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Boulevard

– North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard

– Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain

– Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard

– East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard

– East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive

– Austin Bluffs and North Academy

– Platte and North Murray

CSPD said their red light cameras operate 24 hours per day and that drivers will be warned by signage posted ahead of the affected intersections.