COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has added an additional red light camera at Maizeland Road and Academy Boulevard as part of the “Red Light Safety Camera Program.”

Two cameras went live in April as part of the same program at the intersection of Black Forest and Woodmen, as well as Barnes and Tutt, and remain under the warning period before they start issuing citations this month.

The new camera at Maizeland and Academy went live on Thursday, May 5, and entered into a week-long calibration phase before it enters the warning period on May 12. The warning period will last for 30 days, and after June 12, drivers who enter the intersection after the light will recieve a $75 citation.

Current intersections with red light cameras

East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road

Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive

North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle

North Academy Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard

Lake Avenue and East Cheyenne Mountain

Airport Road and South Academy Boulevard

East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard

East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive

Austin Bluffs and North Academy

Platte and North Murray

Woodmen Road and Black Forest Road (currently in warning period)

Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard (currently in warning period)

The goal of the red light camera program is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red light running.