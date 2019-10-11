New recreational nature trail and geology exhibit in Colorado Springs

The Starsmore Nature Trail will open to the public on Saturday, October 12 in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A new recreational nature trail will open to the public on Saturday, October 12 in Colorado Springs, providing improved access to North Cheyenne Creek and the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center.

The City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department is opening the Starsmore Nature Trail as well as a new geology exhibit, “Mountains of Time”. The exhibit will include items such as fossils of sea creatures and other prehistoric life.

“Mountain of Time” is a new, permanent exhibit featured in the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center in Colorado Springs.

The new accessible trail is part of the North Cheyenne Canon Master Plan, approved in 2018. Improvements include new signage, a log bench that overlooks the creek, and upgrades to Columbine Trail.

The project cost $30,000 and was paid for by Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS), plus grant money from Friends of Cheyenne Canon.