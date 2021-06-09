New Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center opens June 24

The new Pikes Peak Summit Complex visitor center in December 2020. / Photo by Ling Li via City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The new Pikes Peak Summit Visitor Center is on track to open June 24, the city announced Wednesday.

The summit itself will reopen to visitors Tuesday, as previously announced. Portable restrooms will be available until the new building opens, and visitors will be able to access the outside walkway and new summit marker.

The new building will open in phases, so early visitors can expect to see final construction work taking place and finishing touches being made to the interpretive exhibits and signs. Fresh donuts and new menu and retail options will be available starting opening day. Exterior site work is expected to last through September.

The visitor center, which replaces the 1964 Summit House, has been under construction since June 2018.

Shuttle service returns

Only 35 parking spaces will be available on the summit while the final site work is completed. To help as many guests as possible reach the summit, most visitors will be required to board a free shuttle from Devils Playground, located at mile 16 on the 19-mile highway. Vehicles carrying persons with disabilities or children in car seats may be permitted to drive to the summit if there is parking available.

Shuttles will run every 15-20 minutes. Guests should anticipate long wait times for the shuttle due to the limited service. Pets and bicycles are not allowed on the shuttle.

The shuttle will not be available on June 17, July 13, and July 19. On these days, a limited number of guests will be allowed to the summit based on parking capacity. Others will only be allowed to Devils Playground.

Hikers should plan to hike to Devils Playground if they have coordinated a ride down from the summit.

As always, plan ahead and call 719-385-7325 for current highway conditions. Hours of operation and other information about the highway can also be found at PikesPeakColorado.com.

Important dates in June